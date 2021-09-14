Watch
'To the fans - thank you': Brewers star Ryan Braun officially announces his retirement from baseball

Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 12:15:08-04

MILWAUKEE -- One of the Milwaukee Brewers' biggest-ever stars has officially announced his retirement from baseball.

Outfielder Ryan Braun announced his retirement in a video message to fans on Tuesday.

"On May 25, 2007 I took the field for the first time in a major league uniform. Today, more than 14 years later, I have decided to officially retire as an active player," Braun said in the video.

"While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude," the former NL MVP added.

"To the fans: Thank you for showing me and my family unconditional love, and always making us feel like we truly belong to this community."

Braun also announced he will make an appearance for the last home game of the regular season on September 26.

"I hope you'll be there to celebrate with me," Braun said. "Until then, go Brewers."

