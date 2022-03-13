Brewers Spring Training tickets go on sale Monday

MILWAUKEE — Tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers' home spring training games go on sale Monday, the team announced Sunday.

The tickets will be available at 11 a.m. on March 14 on the Brewers website. You can also call 1-800-933-7890.

Group spaces are available for spring training games as well as tickets in the diamond box, field box, outfield reserved and lawn.

The group spaces available are the Poba Party Patio located in the right-field corner, and the Mortenson Courtyard, located on the first baseline. There are also several suites.

Last week, the Brewers announced the updated spring training schedule which kicks off on March 18, with the first home spring training game on March 20 against the San Diego Padres.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the March 20, 22, and 26 games will not need to exchange their tickets or get new ones. The team said they will be still be accepted.

All home games will be at 1:10 p.m. Arizona time, except for the April 5 game which will be at 12:10 p.m. Arizona time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip