Brewers sign two-time all-star catcher Gary Sánchez

PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed catcher Gary Sánchez to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff was placed on the 60-day injured list. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold.

An updated 40-man roster can be found here

An updated Spring Training roster can be foundhere.

"Gary Sánchez brings an experienced right-handed power bat to our lineup," said Arnold. "He will be a great complement behind the plate to William Contreras and also a valuable asset in the designated-hitter role. We are excited to have him in Milwaukee."

Sánchez, 31, produced 19 HR, 46 RBI and a .500 slugging percentage in 72 games with the San Diego Padres last season after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 29 (3 games with Mets). He made 62 starts with the Padres (56g at C, 6g at DH).

The two-time All-Star (2017 and 2019) has hit 173 career home runs while playing for New York-AL (2015-21), Minnesota (2022), New York-NL (2023) and San Diego (2023). Sánchez has hit 20+ homers four times, including 30+ twice (33 in 2017 and 34 in 2019). He finished second in 2016 American League Rookie of the Year voting and was a 2017 Silver Slugger Award winner.

Sánchez has hit 145 HR as a catcher since 2016, the most in the Major Leagues from the position during this stretch. As a catcher, he also ranks second in slugging percentage (.474) and tied for third in RBI (374) since the 2016 season.

Sánchez was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2009. He was born and resides in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

