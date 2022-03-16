Brewers sign outfielder, five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, a 2012 Gold Glove Award winner, and the 2013 National League MVP.

Last season, McCutchen played in 144 games with the Phillies where he had 27 home runs and 80 RBIs.

In addition to his time with the Phillies, McCutchen has also played for the Pirates, Giants, and the Yankees.

The Brewers shared the news on their Twitter page Wednesday, but their announcement wasn't quite as fun as McCutchen's who made a little drawing for the people of Milwaukee.

Long flight so I figured this is how I could introduce myself. What’s up Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/XiBHnb61hC — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 16, 2022

Christian Yelich shared a tweet with a photo of the two playing together, welcoming McCutchen.

