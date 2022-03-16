Watch
Brewers sign outfielder, five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen

Phillies Marlins Baseball
Lynne Sladky/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Miami. Miami won 3-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:03:48-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, a 2012 Gold Glove Award winner, and the 2013 National League MVP.

Last season, McCutchen played in 144 games with the Phillies where he had 27 home runs and 80 RBIs.

In addition to his time with the Phillies, McCutchen has also played for the Pirates, Giants, and the Yankees.

The Brewers shared the news on their Twitter page Wednesday, but their announcement wasn't quite as fun as McCutchen's who made a little drawing for the people of Milwaukee.

Christian Yelich shared a tweet with a photo of the two playing together, welcoming McCutchen.

