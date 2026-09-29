Brewers reveal new menu items, drink lineup for 2026 postseason

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers, along with foodservice partners Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality, have unveiled a new lineup of menu items for the 2026 postseason.

The lineup includes Wisconsin-inspired specialties like “Brat Rangoons,” a new banh mi-inspired hot dog and new specialty items from Milwaukee’s most popular food vendors.

Check out the full lineup below:

National League Division Series

Birria Banh Mi Dog: Bacon-wrapped hot dog with birria onions, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, cilantro, spicy mayo and birria consommé. It will be available at the Topped Dog stand on the Loge Level, in Section 208.

Milwaukee Brewers

Big Chew Burger: A double-patty burger topped with pot roast, ranch dressing, and pepperoncini. The Big Chew Burger will be available at Burger stands on the Field Level, in Sections 108 and 125.

Milwaukee Brewers

Throughout the 2026 Postseason

Brat Rangoons: Crispy fried wontons filled with a creamy blend of cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives, and sweet horseradish mustard. It will be available at the Cheese Curd stands on the Loge Level, in Sections 214 and 223.

Milwaukee Brewers

Crispy fried wontons filled with a creamy blend of cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives, and sweet horseradish mustard. It will be available at the Cheese Curd stands on the Loge Level, in Sections 214 and 223. Monkey Bread : Cinnamon-caramel pull-apart bread. It will be available at the Baked Potato stand on the Loge Level, in Section 216.

: Cinnamon-caramel pull-apart bread. It will be available at the Baked Potato stand on the Loge Level, in Section 216. Wagyu Pasty : A traditional pasty filled with Wagyu beef, carrots, potatoes and rutabaga in a rich brown gravy. It will be available at the Wisco Supper Club on the Field Level, in Section 111.

Milwaukee Brewers

: A traditional pasty filled with Wagyu beef, carrots, potatoes and rutabaga in a rich brown gravy. It will be available at the Wisco Supper Club on the Field Level, in Section 111. Oktoberfest Slice: Mozzarella, house-made cream sauce, red onions, sauerkraut, brown mustard and bratwurst. It will be available at Ian’s Pizza on the Field Level, in Section 106.

3rd St. Market Hall Annex

CHX Bacon Ranch Sandwich: Signature buttermilk chicken dusted in ranch seasoning, topped with lettuce, house-made dill pickles, ranch and bacon. It will be available at Bebe Zito.

Milwaukee Brewers

Pink Squirrel Shake: Bright pink almond shake garnished with Door County cherry jam. It will be available at Bebe Zito.

Milwaukee Brewers

Kompali Nachos: House-made tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and choice of protein. It will be available at Kompali Tacos.

House-made tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and choice of protein. It will be available at Kompali Tacos. Boba in flavors Dubai Strawberry, S’mores and Mango. It will be available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

in flavors Dubai Strawberry, S’mores and Mango. It will be available at Drop Chocolate MKE. Cake Cups in flavors Strawberry Shortcake, S’mores and Cannoli. It will be available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

The Alley Food Truck Park

The Dino Rib: More than a pound and a half of smoked beef rib served with BBQ sauce, pickles and pickled red onions. It will be available at K&L BBQ.

Milwaukee Brewers

Birria Nachos: Topped with cheddar cheese sauce and choice of beef, chicken or steak, plus onions, cilantro and red and green salsa. It will be available at Chucho’s Red Tacos.

Milwaukee Brewers

Maine-Style Lobster Roll with a side of fries. It will be available at Hidden Kitchen MKE.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

Lobster Hush Puppies, served with remoulade sauce.

Specialty Cocktails

Maple Whiskey Sour: Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple simple syrup and Sprite.

Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple simple syrup and Sprite. Apple Cider Mule: Vodka, apple cider, lime juice and ginger beer. The drinks will be available at the X-Golf, SKYY Lounge, in Sections 110 and 125, 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, and The Alley in Section 420.

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