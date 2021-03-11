Brewers relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off

The Milwaukee Brewers have found an intriguing way to try gaining an edge over their NL Central rivals. They added position players best known for their fielding prowess.

The acquisitions of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong and ex-Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. give Milwaukee four former Gold Glove winners on its roster. The Brewers made this offseason focus on fielding after a 2020 season in which they ranked 27th out of 30 Major League Baseball teams in runs per game.

