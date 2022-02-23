Brewers presale begins Thursday for Wisconsin residents

WISCONSIN — The Milwaukee Brewers haven't reported to spring training yet, or any team for that matter, but the Brewers are still gearing up for the season!

The team announced Wednesday that presale opportunities begin Thursday for Wisconsin residents.

Anyone living in the state will have the first opportunity to purchase Opening Day tickets as well as tickets for any of the nine home games against the Chicago Cubs.

Fans can purchase up to four tickets for Opening Day, and up to eight tickets for any of the Cubs games.

The presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and will run until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

If you miss the Wisconsin sale window, that's ok! Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m.

An important note, though. The MLB lockout is still active so unless the Players Association and MLB come to an agreement soon, the season could be postponed.

