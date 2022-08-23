Brewers players to serve behind the bar at this weekend's 'Double Header Tap Takeover'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will host a Double Header Tap Takeover on Friday and Saturday.

Tap Takeovers allows fans to interact with Brewers players, alumni, and special guests who are behind the bar to serve drinks.

On Friday, you can catch Brewers pitcher Trevor Gott, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alum Don August, broadcaster Sophia Minnaert, and Brewers Chief Financial Officer Dan Fumai behind the bar.

They will be serving from 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at First Base Barrel Bar on the Field Level. The barkeepers will be joined by the Italian Racing Sausage.

Behind the bar on Saturday you will find Brewers alum Robin Yount, broadcaster Bill Schroeder, and Brewers SVP and General Manager Matt Arnold from 4:40 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The Hot Dog Racing Sausage will also join the crew. The location is yet to be determined.

The next Tap Takeover is scheduled for September. More details will be released in the future.

Tickets are available now at brewers.com, the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.

