Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on 15-day injured list

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. He is expected to miss two starts.

The Crew called up Janson Junk, who they acquired in the Hunter Renfroe trade with the Angels, to take Woodruff's spot in the rotation.

Woodruff was scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The star pitcher has made two starts this season against the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers' series with the Diamondbacks ends after Wednesday's game. Next up, they will take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game set.

An updated 40-man roster can be found below:

40 Man Roster by TODAY'S TMJ4

