Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía receives 162-game suspension after positive drug test

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Wednesday.

Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold issued the following statement regarding the suspension:

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game."

This is Mejía's second penalty for the same substance. Last year, he was suspended for 80 games.

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency, "Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid that is derived from testosterone and has anabolic and androgenic properties."

Mejía has appeared in nine MLB games this season.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip