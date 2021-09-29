Brewers pitcher Devin Williams may be out for the season after punching wall, fracturing hand

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams may be out for the season after he punched a wall after having a few drinks to celebrate the team's big win on Sunday.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and Williams spoke to reporters about the incident on Wednesday. Stearns said Williams will likely require surgery and that he fractured his right hand.

Stearns said that "the injury is likely to keep him out of the remainder of the season." There is an "outside chance" Williams could be healthy to play in a potential World Series.

"After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks," Williams told reporters. "On my way home, I was a little frustrated, upset, and I punched a wall. There’s nobody to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down - all I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it, and not make that same mistake in the future.”

The incident happened after the Brewers clinched Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stearns said the team was not aware of the injury until Williams tried to throw this week and then recognized his hand had been injured. Williams had his hand X-rayed during Tuesday's game, Stearns said.

The Brewers announced on Twitter that Williams was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand fracture.

