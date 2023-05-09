Brewers Owen Miller, Brandon Woodruff give back with community events

The Brewers team building is making a difference in the community. The day began with Owen Miller at American Family Field.

"I grew up in the community, so it's always good to see, you know, events like this put on for the kids and stuff and teaching them the right things," Brewers Infielder/Outfielder Owen Miller says.

Miller grew up in Fredonia. It's why he jumped at the chance to teach kids at the Brewers/SC Johnson Recycle Crew Celebration where he shared about his dad's family background in farming.

"When I go over out to Slinger, they got a farm and things like that," Miller says. "So trust me, I've learned a lot about cows and corn fields and just the environment."

In the Harambee neighborhood, Brandon Woodruff helped Hsa Yu get a home of her own through Habitat for Humanity.

Lance Allan said, "And a place to call your own will put a smile on anyone's face, plus give them hope."

"When we were renting, I think it's like, at the end of the day, it's not our home," Hsa Yu says. "When it's your home and anything you do, at the end of the day, everything you pay is going to be yours."

"Just seeing how happy she was, to be able to see that, this is going to be her home," Woodruff says. "And you know, Jonie and I come from a super small town and we value community."

For Woodruff, it hits home with his young family.

"Watching her grow and just trying to be able to provide a house for her just to be comfortable is very important to us," Woodruff says.

And adding hope upon hope is Woodruff's injury status.

"I threw for the first time yesterday and it went great," Woodruff says. "So it's just a slow process. And I'll start that and hopefully be back when the time's right. So a good day yesterday. Great day today."

It certainly is.

