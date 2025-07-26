Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick returns from injured list after dealing with hamstring issue

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick returned from the injured list Saturday after recovering from a left hamstring issue.

Frelick was leading off and playing right field for the Brewers against the Miami Marlins. The Brewers made room for him by optioning infielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville.

The 25-year-old Frelick is batting .294 with a .354 on-base percentage, .404 slugging percentage, seven homers, 39 RBIs and 17 steals in 93 games. He went on the injured list after hurting his hamstring while making a sliding catch in the Brewers' last game before the All-Star break.

“What he brings to the table is special,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Black, who turned 25 on Saturday, went 2 of 6 with a pair of walks and an RBI in three games with Milwaukee. He has batted .242 with a .359 on-base percentage, three homers, 22 RBIs and five steals in 34 minor league games.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip