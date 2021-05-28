Brewers marking first day AmFam Field is at full capacity as 'Re-opening Day'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are marking Friday, June 25 as the official "Re-opening Day."

That will be the first day the Brewers' American Family Field will be at full capacity since the pandemic shut sports down last year.

The team in a statement Thursday acknowledged that the Home Opener on April 1 "was anything but traditional" with soon-to-be-expiring COVID-19 protocols still in effect. The opener traditionally kicks off during the afternoon.

It's for that reason the Brewers are moving up the start time for their June 25 home game against the Colorado Rockies from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

"Re-Opening Day will include appearances by Brewers icons Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor, a special national anthem performance, and many other ceremonies that herald the beginning of a new season," the team said.

Tickets for “Re-Opening Day” and all remaining games will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at a special “Tropical Tailgate” event at American Family Field, as well as online at Brewers.com and by phone (1-800-933-7890).

