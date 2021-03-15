Menu

Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers' Keston Hiura getting crash course at first base

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura tosses the ball during the team's spring training baseball workout in Phoenix , in this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, file photo. Hiura had been Milwaukee’s starting second baseman for the last two years but is moving over to first as the Brewers make room for newly acquired Kolten Wong at second.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Keston Hiura
Posted at 3:27 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 16:27:20-04

Milwaukee’s Keston Hiura couldn’t ever remember playing first base during a game in high school, college or the professional ranks before this year.

Yet that’s where he’ll be most often this season. Hiura had been Milwaukee’s starting second baseman for the last two years but is moving over to first as the Brewers make room for newly acquired Kolten Wong at second.

The Brewers are giving him plenty of opportunities to adjust to the demands required of his new position. Monday marks the ninth time in 15 Cactus League games that Hiura has been the Brewers’ starting first baseman.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku