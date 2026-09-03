Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski matches career worsts in runs allowed and walks in rough start vs. Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski's worst start of the season was just a minor inconvenience for the rolling Milwaukee Brewers.

Misiorowski struggled in hot and humid conditions on Wednesday night, surrendering five runs and five hits in four innings against the Chicago Cubs. But Milwaukee rallied for a 9-5 victory at Wrigley Field.

“He’s going to learn a lesson from this,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He didn't command his fastball. And he just had to bob and weave. He was slipping on the mound again early. ... He didn’t have his perfect delivery, and that’s going to be a key going forward.”

Misiorowski struck out five and walked four in his 26th start this season and No. 40 for his career. The five earned runs and four walks matched Misiorowski’s career highs.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander surrendered three earned runs or fewer in his first 25 starts this year, becoming the favorite for the NL Cy Young Award. His ERA rose to 1.97, which still leads the majors. He also has an MLB-best 227 strikeouts in 155 innings in his second big league season.

“Didn’t feel wonderful, didn’t feel great,” Misiorowski said. “Obviously it felt soggy the whole time. The weather played a factor in that, so lost grip, but, you know, had to make it work.”

The 24-year-old Misiorowski, who has a long extension with his pitching motion, said a soft mound is a significant challenge.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski wipes his face after Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki of Japan, walked to first during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“You start second-guessing everything, start trying to make pitches too big, and start trying make things too spot-on,” he said, “so (you) start leaking places, and you got to calm yourself down and figure out a way to get through it.”

Misiorowski's trouble began in the first inning. He issued a leadoff walk to Pete Crow-Armstrong and surrendered a two-run homer by Alex Bregman with one out.

The Cubs added three more in the second. Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single before Misiorowski walked Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, loading the bases. One batter later, Bregman grounded a two-run single up the middle for a 5-3 lead.

“His delivery's got to be right,” Murphy said. “He’s got to command his fastball. If he doesn’t command his fastball, he’s good, but he’s not ... you saw what happened tonight, and he walks people.”

Misiorowski worked around Ian Happ's one-out single in the third. Seiya Suzuki walked with two down in the fourth, but Misiorowski retired Bregman on a popup to shortstop.

He threw 92 pitches, 53 for strikes, and the NL Central-leading Brewers had a 6-5 lead when he departed.

“Today didn’t happen to be the best day for him on the mound,” Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio said through an interpreter. “But again, the group here was able to pick him up and do our part to be able to get us a win.”

Chourio hit his 21st homer, part of a four-hit night. JoJo Romero, Antonio Senzatela, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, finishing a six-hitter.

Milwaukee won for the sixth time in eight games.

“Electric. ... Awesome to have guys like that behind you,” Misiorowski said of the bullpen's performance. “You know, I have a rough start and they figure out a way to get through it with me.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error