Brewers hire Ozzie Timmons, Connor Dawson as hitting coaches

Steve Nesius/AP
FILE Tampa Bay Rays coach Ozzie Timmons, right, talks with Yandy Diaz in the dugout before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, July 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Milwaukee Brewers will go with multiple hitting coaches next season after hiring Timmons and Connor Dawson to replace the fired Andy Haines. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, the team had selected Timmons and Dawson as part of their “hitting coach team at the major league level.” (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)
Posted at 5:17 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 18:17:11-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will go with multiple hitting coaches next season after hiring Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson to replace the fired Andy Haines.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Thursday that the NL Central champions had selected Timmons and Dawson as part of their “hitting coach team at the major league level.”

Stearns said the Brewers also plan to hire an assistant hitting coach to join that duo.

Timmons was the Tampa Bay Rays’ first base coach and assistant hitting coach from 2017-21.

Dawson had worked in the Seattle Mariners organization since 2019 and was their minor league hitting coordinator this season.

