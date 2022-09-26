Brewers giving away brand-new Toyota Corolla on Fan Appreciation Night

MILWAUKEE — One lucky fan at the Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday, October 1st will win a 2022 Toyota Corolla LE as part of the team's "Fan Appreciation Night."

The brand-new car is just one of many prizes that fans can take home as part of a giant annual "thank you" from the team.

One lucky fan, chosen at random, will get to take home the Toyota - in the color Blueprint - courtesy of your Wisconsin Toyota Dealers.

Some other prizes include:

A suite giveaway

A lesson package at the newly-opened X-Golf

Game-worn autographed Brewers City Connect jerseys from Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes, Andrew McCutchen, Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich

But you don't even need to get lucky to win. ALL fans who attend the game will take home a 2023 Brewers magnet schedule, a 2022 Brewers team photo, and a ticket voucher redeemable for any two Monday-Thursday home games in 2023 (excluding Opening Day and any games against the Chicago Cubs).

"Fans in attendance on Friday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 2 will also receive the two free ticket vouchers and a 2023 Milwaukee Brewers magnet schedule," a news release says.

You can get tickets for the Fan Appreciation Night game at Brewers.com.

