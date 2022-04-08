Watch
Brewers game postponed due to weather, rescheduled for May 30

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:08:09-04

CHICAGO — The second Milwaukee Brewers game of the 2022 regular season has been postponed due to weather.

Both the Brewers and the Cubs shared the news Friday morning, saying the game has been rescheduled until May 30.

The teams will play a split doubleheader, with the original game time moved to 12:05 p.m.

The news comes after the Brewers lost the opening day game to the Cubs on Thursday when the weather was also not so nice.

The two are still scheduled to play Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

