Brewers finalizing trade to send Devin Williams to New York Yankees, sources say

The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a trade that would send all-star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankes, according to Jeff Passan, an ESPN baseball insider.

Passan made a tweet about the trade on Tuesday.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2024

Williams was drafted by the Brewers in the second round of the 2013 Draft. Since then, he has won two National League Reliever of the Year awards and has been named to to two All-Star teams.

Watch: Brewers finalizing trade of Devin Williams.

Reports indicate the Brewers will receive starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin in the deal.



