Brewers fans stock up on NL Central championship gear as team prepares for playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Could another major sports championship be coming home to Milwaukee? Brewers fans seem to think so, especially after the team clinched the National League Central Division on Sunday.

The Brew Crew has a few more regular-season games before the National League Division Series starts on October 8. The Brewers' opponent is still undetermined, but the first two games of the series will be at American Family Field. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and fans will do whatever it takes to get to a game.

"Oh definitely going to some of [the games]. I'll call out if I have to," said Brewers fan Daniel Ruiz, who picked up bags full of championship gear from the team store on Monday morning. "I want everything. It's fall so sweaters, hoodies, good championship gear."

Jayne Miles was also at the team store Monday morning picking out gear for her daughter and grandkids but said she's holding out for one shirt in particular.

"Waiting for the series t-shirt, we're waiting for the World Series t-shirts, hats, whatever!" Miles said.

Miles isn't the only one with high expectations for the Brewers heading into postseason play. After bringing home an NBA championship, Milwaukee and Wisconsin sports fans are hungry for more.

"We're doing good things. What the Bucks did this year, now hopefully the Packers and the Brewers do the same thing. Let's make it a Wisconsin year!" said, Ruiz.

