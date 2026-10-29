MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans packed The Deer Garden in downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District on Wednesday to catch Game 5 in the World Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, with some supporters traveling from as far as Green Bay to be part of the scene.

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Brewers fans pack the Deer Garden for World Series Game 5 watch party

"It's really cool, just an honor to be here watching your team, supporting your team. This is really cool," one fan said.

Another fan reflected on the previous night's game and looked ahead with optimism.

"We started off pretty good, made a decent comeback, and then towards the end we started not doing very well with the pitching, but I think we could clean it up tonight," one fan said.

Wednesday’s watch party is being held at the Deer Garden instead of the Deer District plaza due to the Bucks' planned game against the Houston Rockets, as well as the tremendous turnout for Game 4 on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Bucks.

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