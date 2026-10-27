SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Brewers fans filled Moran's Pub in South Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, with a big watch party planned out on the street Tuesday night as the team heads into Game 4.

James Moran is hosting the watch party and said the energy in the state is high.

"Feeling very confident just like everybody else in Wisconsin right now," Moran said.

The road outside the pub is expected to close around 4 p.m., with setup finished and everything ready to go around 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and Moran suggested packing a blanket because it will get cooler later in the evening.

Watch Kidd O'Shea's video report below:

Brewers fans gather at Moran's Pub for South Milwaukee watch party ahead of Game 4

The watch party will feature food trucks with something for everyone. Azteca food trucks are setting up again as a longtime partner in the block parties. Better Together is also joining with a truck serving coffees, hot and cold drinks, milkshakes and more.

Fans weighing in Tuesday morning shared their excitement heading into the game. One fan said it has been a long time coming for the city.

"And it's great that Milwaukee can finally get some respect. Bob Uecker, be proud," Keith said.

Moran's Pub

Cherie, who has the day off, said she is holding onto hope and will be at the stadium Tuesday night after scoring a ticket.

"Hopeful. So, we've done it this far. Let's keep the streak going," Cherie said.

Gary, who attended the watch party on Saturday, said the gatherings at Moran's bring people together.

"It's awesome being with a great group of people," Gary said.

Moran's Pub

He said the events are a chance to reconnect with familiar faces from around town, including people he may not have seen since the watch party in the summertime. When asked whether fans could be too confident with the team up 3-0, Gary was unfazed.

"I don't think you can be too confident. 3 to 0, we have four games to win one," Gary said.

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