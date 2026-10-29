Brewers fans celebrate the team winning its first World Series title in franchise history

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Brewers, playing in the smallest market in the majors, are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history following a dominant season.

Watch: Fans pack Brady Street in celebration

Fans pack Brady Street in celebration

Watch: Fans at Kelly's Bleachers share excitement

Fans at Kelly's Bleachers share excitement

The Brewers closed their World Series run Wednesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1.

Brew Crew, it's time to grab a brat, raise a beer, and prepare for that parade. Share how you are celebrating with us! Or share them below.

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The TMJ4 team is tracking how Milwaukee plans to celebrate, showing you fan reactions from across the city.

