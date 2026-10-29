Brewers fans celebrate the team winning its first World Series title in franchise history

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Brewers, playing in the smallest market in the majors, are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history following a dominant season.
Watch: Fans pack Brady Street in celebration
Fans pack Brady Street in celebration
Watch: Fans at Kelly's Bleachers share excitement
Fans at Kelly's Bleachers share excitement
The Brewers closed their World Series run Wednesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1.
Brew Crew, it's time to grab a brat, raise a beer, and prepare for that parade. Share how you are celebrating with us! Or share them below.
The TMJ4 team is tracking how Milwaukee plans to celebrate, showing you fan reactions from across the city.