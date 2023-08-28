Brewers fans can guarantee 2023 postseason tickets with 2024 deposit plan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers said in a statement Monday there is a way for fans to purchase 2023 postseason tickets to all potential action at American Family Field by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan.

According to the team, fans who place deposits on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan can get top-flight seats for every game in their plan, ticket savings of up to 25 percent off the per-game price, and "exclusive rewards and experiences."

Read the full announcement below:

DETAILS ANNOUNCED FOR POSTSEASON TICKET OPPORTUNITY

Limited-Time Opportunity to Guarantee 2023 Postseason Tickets With Deposit on 2024 Plan

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced a limited opportunity for fans to purchase 2023 postseason tickets to all potential action at American Family Field by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan.



“Nothing compares to the postseason atmosphere at American Family Field, an intensity that comes with every pitch,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “There have been a number of thrilling October moments at American Family Field since 2008, and now is the chance to secure seats for all of the 2023 postseason action.”



In addition to accessing the 2023 postseason contests played at American Family Field, fans who place deposits on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan will enjoy some of the best perks in baseball. These include top-flight seats for every game in their plan, ticket savings of up to 25 percent off the per-game price, and exclusive rewards and experiences.



There are several Season Ticket options for 2024, each coming with rights to purchase tickets to at least a portion of the 2023 Postseason. Fans who place a deposit for a Full-Season Ticket Plan will have the chance to purchase a full strip, which includes tickets for all 14 potential 2023 postseason games played at American Family Field, including every home World Series game. Fans who place a deposit on a 20-Game Plan will receive access to purchase tickets to each game from the Wild Card through the National League Championship Series.



The Brewers encourage fans to act on this offer now to secure their spot at American Family Field in October, as this is a limited time offer that is based on availability.



To learn more about gaining early access to 2023 postseason tickets at American Family Field, please call 414-902-HITS or visitbrewers.com/SeasonTickets [brewers.us11.list-manage.com].





