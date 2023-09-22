Watch Now
Brewers fans are invited to participate in their BOGO beer offer running from Sept. 26-28

American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 17:41:14-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' BOGO beer offer is set to run from Sept. 26-28 during the Brewers' upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

All games will take place at American Family Field. Fans can claim the offer ranging from Miller Lite, Coors Light and Miller High Life beer cans at concession stands. Specialty areas such as J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard and X-Golf are other locations fans can buy their beer.

“This is a toast to the millions of Brewers fans for a great season so far, with more excitement on the horizon," Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinge said.

In order for the Brewers to secure a spot in this season's Wild Card round, the Chicago Cubs must accumulate any combination of two wins or losses. The games are set to be scheduled at American Family Field from Oct. 3-5.

Tickets can be purchased at the Brewers' website.

