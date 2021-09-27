Watch
Brewers clinch NL Central, condemn Mets to losing record

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar, right, reacts after hitting a two-RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. Escobar advanced to second base on a throwing error. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Eduardo Escobar
Posted at 7:52 PM, Sep 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and sending the Brewers running onto the field.

Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep.

A day after New York was eliminated from postseason contention, the Mets lost for the 10th time in 11 games and were assured of a losing season for the fourth time in five years.

