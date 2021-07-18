Brewers change Tuesday game time to avoid overlap with Bucks game

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers said Sunday that they want to watch the Bucks game, too. So much so that they pushed back their Tuesday game against the Kansas City Royals to 3:10 p.m.

The game was originally supposed to start at 7:10 Tuesday night, but they rescheduled it to avoid any overlap with the Bucks game that's set to start at 8 p.m.

Yes, we want to watch the Bucks game, too.



The start time for Tuesday’s game against the Royals has been changed to 3:10 p.m.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ONmim2RvNV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 18, 2021

The Bucks are playing Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.

Fans with tickets to the Brewers game who can't attend the earlier start time will be offered the option of a comparable ticket to another game or a refund. For additional ticket information you can contact the Brewers ticket office at (414) 902-4000.

