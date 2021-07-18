Watch
Brewers change Tuesday game time to avoid overlap with Bucks game

Morry Gash/AP
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 18, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers said Sunday that they want to watch the Bucks game, too. So much so that they pushed back their Tuesday game against the Kansas City Royals to 3:10 p.m.

The game was originally supposed to start at 7:10 Tuesday night, but they rescheduled it to avoid any overlap with the Bucks game that's set to start at 8 p.m.

The Bucks are playing Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.

Fans with tickets to the Brewers game who can't attend the earlier start time will be offered the option of a comparable ticket to another game or a refund. For additional ticket information you can contact the Brewers ticket office at (414) 902-4000.

