Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino suspended for 80 games after testing positive for drug

"In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake," Severino said in a statement
Pedro Severino
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pedro Severino
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:42:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball suspended Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a statement from the team.

Severino's suspension comes two days before the season opener in Chicago against the Cubs.

The Brewers said Severino tested positive for the drug Clomiphene. MLB rules ban the drug's use among players.

"The organization fully supports MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We also support Pedro during this time and will welcome him back upon the conclusion of his discipline," the Brewers stated.

A since-deleted statement tweeted by MLBPA Communications provided a statement from Severino. He writes that he and his wife sought medical assistance in order to have a baby. One of his doctor's in the Dominican Republic prescribed him with a medication to treat infertility issues. Severino says he later learned the medication contained Clomiphene.

"I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension," according to his statement. "I have been tested over 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue. In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake."

Capture.PNG
MLBPA Communications statement

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

american family field

Join us for the Fight for Air Climb this Saturday