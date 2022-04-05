Brewers catcher Pedro Severino suspended for 80 games after testing positive for drug

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball suspended Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a statement from the team.

Severino's suspension comes two days before the season opener in Chicago against the Cubs.

The Brewers said Severino tested positive for the drug Clomiphene. MLB rules ban the drug's use among players.

"The organization fully supports MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We also support Pedro during this time and will welcome him back upon the conclusion of his discipline," the Brewers stated.

A since-deleted statement tweeted by MLBPA Communications provided a statement from Severino. He writes that he and his wife sought medical assistance in order to have a baby. One of his doctor's in the Dominican Republic prescribed him with a medication to treat infertility issues. Severino says he later learned the medication contained Clomiphene.

"I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension," according to his statement. "I have been tested over 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue. In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake."

MLBPA Communications' Twitter MLBPA Communications statement

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip