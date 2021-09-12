Watch
Brewers' Burnes, Hader combine for MLB record 9th no-hitter

Phil Long/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) greets relief pitcher Josh Hader as Omar Narvaez watches at the end of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hader and Burnes combined for a no-hitter. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Omar Narvaez
Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 09:42:18-04

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021.

This time it was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

