MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers open the World Series Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, and for broadcaster Vinny Rottino, a moment that once felt surreal is finally here.

"I was born and raised in the state of Wisconsin. I was 2 years old the last time the Brewers were just in the World Series," Rottino said.

The excitement is visible at the ballpark, where the World Series logo has been painted on the field, banners are hung and television trucks fill the parking lot for coverage that will reach around the world.

"The Brewers are going to be highlighted on the world stage," Rottino said.

Watch the video report below:

Brewers broadcaster Vinny Rottino reflects on Milwaukee's World Series run ahead of Game 1 tonight

The Brewers do it as the smallest television market in baseball and one of the smallest markets and lowest payrolls in the sport. But this year's club feels different.

"Yet they don't feel like they are the little engine that could this year. They feel like they are the force in Major League Baseball," Rottino said.

Milwaukee reached the World Series by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, giving the team and its fans belief they can finish the job.

"All bets are off once that first pitch is thrown. It's 0-0 in Game 1. No one's won a game yet in that Game 1," Rottino said.

As for how long it takes to win it all, the goal is simple.

"I don't care if it goes 4 or 7. I just want to see a Brewers World Series victory," Rottino said.

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