Brewers announce new start time for NLCS Game 4 at Dodger Stadium

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a new start time for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

The game will now start at 7 p.m. CT.

The change is a result of Wednesday's earlier modification to the start time of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series due to Thursday night's poor forecast in Cleveland, which shifted the game time from 7 p.m. CT to 12 p.m. CT, according to Major League Baseball's website.

The 2026 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

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