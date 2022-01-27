Brewers announce new additions to American Family Field this season

MILWAUKEE — Exciting new features are coming to American Family Field for the 2022 season.

The Brewers announced "What's new for 22" on Thursday, saying the signature addition to the ballpark is a brand new cocktail bar.

The bar, called Cream City Cocktail Bar, will be located in the right-field corner on Loge Level. It is a porcelain bar that incorporates cream city brick with notable wood and metal design attributes.

Signature cocktails at the bar will include the Long Island, Blood Orange Moscow Mule, Pineapple Margarita, Dark & Stormy, Rosé Sangria and of course, the Wisconsin Old Fashioned.

“The Cream City Cocktail Bar will be a popular new gathering spot for fans who will appreciate the cream city brick design, synonymous with Wisconsin, and the local spirits being served. We know it will be a great addition to the fan experience and very popular with Brewers fans as they visit the ballpark," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations.

American Family Field will also be going cashless with mobile ordering and delivery available. There are also several new self-checkout point-of-sale units around the ballpark.

10 new marketplaces are coming to the concourses, including a larger area near home plate. Two new retail pop-ups will open on the Loge Level as well, the Brewers said in a press release.

All-inclusive areas are getting an upgrade as well. The Associated Bank Check Deck will have upgraded porcelain countertops and new televisions.

The Northwestern Mutual Legends Club and Party Suites will have updates to the interior bar and furniture.

There's also a new play area for kids. The area is moving and expanding from section 426 to section 406. There will be a poured-in-place rubber playground flooring system and padding to ensure children's safety.

The Brewers home opener is scheduled for March 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

