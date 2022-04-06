Watch
Brewers address catching depth, acquire Caratini from Padres

Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Victor Caratini from the San Diego Padres to address their catching depth as Pedro Severino serves an 80-game suspension to begin the season.

Milwaukee sent minor-league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the Padres in the Wednesday trade that brought Caratini to the Brewers.

This trade comes one day before the Brewers open the season on the road against the Chicago Cubs and one day after Severino received his 80-day suspension.

