Brewers acquire veteran batter Carlos Santana in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates, reports say

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers needed to add a bat, and now they have.

Watch:

Interview this morning with Matt Arnold talking about who was helping him decide when they make trade decisions.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana is headed to Milwaukee in exchange for young shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino, according to multiple reports.

Pittsburgh beat writer Jason Mackey first reported the news. The trade was later confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources confirm to ESPN, with 18-year-old shortstop Jhonny Severino headed back to Pittsburgh. First on the news was @JMackeyPG. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2023

This is Santana's 14th season in the majors. So far in the 2023 campaign, Santana has appeared in 94 games, good for an OPS of .732. Santana has also hit 12 home runs and has racked up 53 RBIs.

Santana's OPS of .732 would be third-best on the Brewers roster, behind only Christian Yelich (.855) and William Contreras (.779).

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip