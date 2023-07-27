Watch Now
Brewers acquire veteran batter Carlos Santana in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates, reports say

Interview this morning with Matt Arnold talking about who was helping him decide when they make trade decisions.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 15:48:52-04

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers needed to add a bat, and now they have.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana is headed to Milwaukee in exchange for young shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino, according to multiple reports.

Pittsburgh beat writer Jason Mackey first reported the news. The trade was later confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This is Santana's 14th season in the majors. So far in the 2023 campaign, Santana has appeared in 94 games, good for an OPS of .732. Santana has also hit 12 home runs and has racked up 53 RBIs.

Santana's OPS of .732 would be third-best on the Brewers roster, behind only Christian Yelich (.855) and William Contreras (.779).

