Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays for Richards, Francis

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez loses his glove as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is safe during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:12:18-04

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

The 26-year-old Tellez had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games.

The 28-year-old Richards is changing teams for the second time this season. The Brewers acquired him from Tampa Bay on May 21. Richards was 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 games with Milwaukee. Francis has been pitching in the Brewers' minor-league system.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

