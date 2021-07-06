Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays for Richards, Francis

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

The 26-year-old Tellez had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games.

The 28-year-old Richards is changing teams for the second time this season. The Brewers acquired him from Tampa Bay on May 21. Richards was 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 games with Milwaukee. Francis has been pitching in the Brewers' minor-league system.

