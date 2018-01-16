Braun, Thames, Uecker, Yount among dignitaries at Brewers On Deck

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers will have its most noteworthy players, many legends and - of course, - WTMJ's own Bob Uecker at the 2018 edition of Brewers On Deck on January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

The team announced the full list of guests. They will include these 34 players:

  • Orlando Arcia 
  • Jesús Aguilar 
  • Chase Anderson 
  • Jett Bandy 
  • Jacob Barnes 
  • Ryan Braun 
  • Lewis Brinson 
  • Keon Broxton 
  • Corbin Burnes 
  • Jhoulys Chacín 
  • Zach Davies 
  • Tim Dillard 
  • Oliver Drake 
  • Junior Guerra 
  • Josh Hader 
  • Monte Harrison 
  • Keston Hiura 
  • Adrian Houser 
  • Jeremy Jeffress 
  • Corey Knebel 
  • Jimmy Nelson 
  • Hernán Pérez 
  • Brett Phillips 
  • Manny Piña 
  • Domingo Santana
  • Travis Shaw
  • Eric Sogard
  • Brent Suter 
  • Eric Thames
  • Stephen Vogt
  • Tyler Webb
  • Aaron Wilkerson
  • Taylor Williams
  • Brandon Woodruff

Brewers staff will include manager Craig Counsell and these coaches:

  • Darnell Coles
  • Marcus Hanel
  • Derek Johnson
  • Jason Lane
  • Pat Murphy 
  • Ed Sedar
  • Carlos Subero
  • Lee Tunnell
  • Matt Erickson, manager at Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

These legends will take part, many of whom come from the 1982 Brewers:

  • Don August 
  • Jerry Augustine 
  • Jeff Cirillo 
  • Cecil Cooper 
  • Rollie Fingers 
  • Jim Gantner 
  • Larry Hisle
  • Dan Plesac
  • Ken Sanders
  • Gorman Thomas
  • Paul Wagner
  • Robin Yount

Team owner Mark Attanasio, general manager David Stearns and key executives including Matt Arnold and Rick Schlesinger will also take part.

WTMJ's Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle will take part, along with TV broadcast members Craig Coshun and Sophia Minnaert, will also be there.

Tickets are $15 in advance ($9 for youth 14 and under) and $20 adults/15 children the day of the event.

Click here for more information.

