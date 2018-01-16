Braun, Thames, Uecker, Yount among dignitaries at Brewers On Deck

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers will have its most noteworthy players, many legends and - of course, - WTMJ's own Bob Uecker at the 2018 edition of Brewers On Deck on January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center.
The team announced the full list of guests. They will include these 34 players:
Orlando Arcia
Jesús Aguilar
Chase Anderson
Jett Bandy
Jacob Barnes
Ryan Braun
Lewis Brinson
Keon Broxton
Corbin Burnes
Jhoulys Chacín
Zach Davies
Tim Dillard
Oliver Drake
Junior Guerra
Josh Hader
Monte Harrison
Keston Hiura
Adrian Houser
Jeremy Jeffress
Corey Knebel
Jimmy Nelson
Hernán Pérez
Brett Phillips
Manny Piña
Domingo Santana
Travis Shaw
Eric Sogard
Brent Suter
Eric Thames
Stephen Vogt
Tyler Webb
Aaron Wilkerson
Taylor Williams
Brandon Woodruff
Brewers staff will include manager Craig Counsell and these coaches:
Darnell Coles
Marcus Hanel
Derek Johnson
Jason Lane
Pat Murphy
Ed Sedar
Carlos Subero
Lee Tunnell
Matt Erickson, manager at Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
These legends will take part, many of whom come from the 1982 Brewers:
Don August
Jerry Augustine
Jeff Cirillo
Cecil Cooper
Rollie Fingers
Jim Gantner
Larry Hisle
Dan Plesac
Ken Sanders
Gorman Thomas
Paul Wagner
Robin Yount
Team owner Mark Attanasio, general manager David Stearns and key executives including Matt Arnold and Rick Schlesinger will also take part.
WTMJ's Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle will take part, along with TV broadcast members Craig Coshun and Sophia Minnaert, will also be there.
Tickets are $15 in advance ($9 for youth 14 and under) and $20 adults/15 children the day of the event.