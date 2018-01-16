Braun, Thames, Uecker, Yount among dignitaries at Brewers On Deck

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers will have its most noteworthy players, many legends and - of course, - WTMJ's own Bob Uecker at the 2018 edition of Brewers On Deck on January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

The team announced the full list of guests. They will include these 34 players:

Orlando Arcia

Jesús Aguilar

Chase Anderson

Jett Bandy

Jacob Barnes

Ryan Braun

Lewis Brinson

Keon Broxton

Corbin Burnes

Jhoulys Chacín

Zach Davies

Tim Dillard

Oliver Drake

Junior Guerra

Josh Hader

Monte Harrison

Keston Hiura

Adrian Houser

Jeremy Jeffress

Corey Knebel

Jimmy Nelson

Hernán Pérez

Brett Phillips

Manny Piña

Domingo Santana

Travis Shaw

Eric Sogard

Brent Suter

Eric Thames

Stephen Vogt

Tyler Webb

Aaron Wilkerson

Taylor Williams

Brandon Woodruff

Brewers staff will include manager Craig Counsell and these coaches:

Darnell Coles

Marcus Hanel

Derek Johnson

Jason Lane

Pat Murphy

Ed Sedar

Carlos Subero

Lee Tunnell

Matt Erickson, manager at Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

These legends will take part, many of whom come from the 1982 Brewers:

Don August

Jerry Augustine

Jeff Cirillo

Cecil Cooper

Rollie Fingers

Jim Gantner

Larry Hisle

Dan Plesac

Ken Sanders

Gorman Thomas

Paul Wagner

Robin Yount

Team owner Mark Attanasio, general manager David Stearns and key executives including Matt Arnold and Rick Schlesinger will also take part.

WTMJ's Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle will take part, along with TV broadcast members Craig Coshun and Sophia Minnaert, will also be there.

Tickets are $15 in advance ($9 for youth 14 and under) and $20 adults/15 children the day of the event.

