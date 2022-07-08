Boy seriously injured in mass shooting to be honored by Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are planning to honor the 8-year-old boy who was shot and seriously injured in the Highland Park mass shooting by hanging a No. 22 "Roberts" jersey in their dugout during Friday's game.

Family tells us that while Cooper Roberts is off the ventilator, he is now paralyzed from the waist down. But his condition is improving and they have a GoFundMe to raise money to cover expensive medical costs.

The Brewers are now giving Cooper and his twin brother, Luke, each a 'City Connect' jersey signed by the team, ESPN first reported. Christian Yelich even recorded a video to be shared with the family. Luke suffered minor injuries in the mass shooting.

The Brewers decided to honor the boys after learning that Cooper is a huge Brewers fan, MLB reports.

This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. pic.twitter.com/Szc0kVc7pp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2022

The Roberts family attended the 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday when a gunman opened fire with a high-powered rifle, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others. The suspect is now in custody.

The Brewers are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night at American Family Field.

