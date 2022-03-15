Boxberger gets $2.5MM deal to stay in Brewers' bullpen

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brad Boxberger will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen this season.

The Brewers have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year deal with the right-hander. Boxberger gets a $1.75 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $3 million club option for 2023 with a $750,000 buyout.

He had become a free agent after last season.

The 33-year-old Boxberger had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves.

Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

