Beating the Brewers in the playoffs almost guarantees your team a World Series win

In Today's Talker - the Brewers might not be in the postseason anymore -- but they still could have a say in who will win the World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will go head-to-head in the NLCS -- with the winner punching their ticket to the World Series. So where do the Brewers come in to this story?

Of their previous 9 postseason appearances -- the Brewers have been eliminated by the World Series winner 6 times.

That could be great news for the Dbacks, because they swept the Crew in the Wild Card round.

It all started in the 1981 playoffs, when the Yankees eliminated the Brewers in the ALDS - then lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.

In 1982 - the Brewers -- still in the American League -- made it to the World Series but lost to the Cardinals.

Fast forward to 2008 -- the Phillies would go on to win the World Series after beating the Brewers in the NLDS that season.

In 2011 -- the Cardinals defeated the Rangers in the World Series after beating the Brewers in the NLCS.

In 2018 - the Brewers were eliminated by the Dodgers in the championship series - then the Dodgers lost to the Red Sox in the World Series.

The Nationals went on the take care of the Astros in the 2019 World Series - they beat the Brewers in the Wild Card round that year.

And in 2020's COVID season -- the Dodgers took care of the Crew in the Wild Card round on the way to beating the Rays in the World Series.

And in 2021 -- the Braves eliminated the Brewers in the NLDS before beating the Astros in the world series.

Will the 2023 Diamondbacks keep the trend alive? Only time will tell.

