Baseball is back: Brewers take on Chicago Cubs for Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers are gearing up for their first game of the season at 1:20 this afternoon at Wrigley.

The pitching lineup is set with the reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes facing Kyle Hendricks.

Fans heading down to Chicago by train or car will have the excitement of a new season with them as this Opening Day comes after a heated battle between the Players Association and the league, which delayed its original start date.

With the Brewers facing their NL Central rivals today, Manager Craig Counsell says he and the guys are hitting the road with the fresh perspective and clean slate that the start of a season can bring.

If you're attending the game, you can expect to hear a performance from the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir, who will sing the Ukraine National Anthem to show support for the country.

Once Opening Day is over, we have the Brewers' home opener to look forward to. That is scheduled for April 14, Milwaukee Day, when the Brewers will take on St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

The start of a new season at AmFam brings brand new changes to the ballpark with the unveiling of the new Potawatomi entrance and Cream City Cocktail bar and a number of new concession stands.

If you're interested in going to the home opener, tickets are still available here.

To watch the Opening Day game at Wrigley, you can tune into Bally Sports Wisconsin. You can also stream the game by signing into your cable provider on the Bally Sports website.

