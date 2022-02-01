AmFam Field to hold hiring event for upcoming Brewers season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Field are looking to fill a number of food and beverage related positions for the upcoming season.

The company that takes care of those services at AmFam Field, Delaware North Sportservice, will be holding a hiring event for part-time, seasonal positions this Saturday, February 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., naturally at the baseball field.

Open positions include supervisors, catering servers, concession stand attendants, cooks, dishwashers, warehouse porters, bartenders, vendors, and internships.

Delaware North will be offering benefits including flexible scheduling, free meals and parking, and "the chance to work with friends and family, career advancement opportunities, and much more."

Head to their website here to learn more.

