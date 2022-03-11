5,000 Brewers' Opening Day tickets available today for $4.14

MILWAUKEE — Baseball is back and the Brewers' Opening Day date has been set. Players report to spring training on Sunday.

The Brewers' home opener was delayed due to the lockout and will now happen on April 14, or 414 Day.

To celebrate Milwaukee and Brewers fans, the team is selling 5,000 terrace level tickets for opening day for just $4.14. The tickets will go on sale today at noon and will be available on a first come first serve basis.

“We are grateful for the support of our fans and wanted to come back in a big way,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “414 Day is quintessential Milwaukee. This $4.14 ticket offer is our way of welcoming fans back to American Family Field, showing our gratitude and celebrating the unofficial first day of summer in Wisconsin – the Brewers Home Opener.”

Anyone interested in getting tickets can do so online here. You can also call 800-933-7890 beginning at noon or go to the American Family Field Box Office. There's a limit of four tickets per person.

Not only is the game happening on 4.14, with tickets available for $4.14, but first pitch has also been moved to 4:14 p.m.

Local food trucks and musicians will entertain tailgaters through the afternoon, and fans will get a Milwaukee flag with the purchase of the Community Night ticket package.

Tickets for other seats will also be available at noon today. Anyone who had tickets for the originally scheduled March 31 opener will have their tickets transferred to the new date.

