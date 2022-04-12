'4-for-4 Flash Sale': Milwaukee Brewers to offer $4 tickets for games against Pirates, Giants

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and UW Credit Union teamed up to offer fans $4 tickets to games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.

There will be a three-game series against the Pirates April 18, 19, and 20, and a single-game series against the Giants on April 25.

The "4-for-4 Flash Sale" features tickets priced at just $4 for seats in the Loge Outfield, Loge Bleachers and Terrace Box seating categories.

“We expect the inventory allocated for this promotion to sell quickly,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a statement. “The Flash Sale has always been very popular with fans as it offers one of the best savings on tickets during the season. We encourage fans to act early to secure their seats.”

The sale takes place Tuesday only from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. or until all tickets are gone. The tickets can be purchased online HERE. There is a limit of eight tickets per person per game.

