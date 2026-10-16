Banana Ball returning to Milwaukee next August for two games between Firefighters & Party Animals

Banana Ball is returning to Milwaukee next summer with two games at American Family Field in August.

The Party Animals will face off against the Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Watch below: Banana Ball brings sold-out crowd and hometown connections to Milwaukee

Banana Ball brings sold-out crowd and hometown connections to Milwaukee

Fans can join the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets. The lottery is open through Oct. 31, and a random drawing will take place before the event to purchase tickets. You can find the Ticket Lottery List at www.bananaball.com/tickets.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error