Badgers jump around Western Illinois in a 36-9 win in home opener

MADISON, Wis. — A packed Camp Randall Stadium has a lot to smile about as the Wisconsin Badgers beat Western Illinois 36-9.

The Badgers couldn't have open the game any better with Abu Sama III taking it 72 yards in the opening play of the drive.

He would finish with eight carries for 107 yards.

Watch fans react to the win in the video player below:

Badger fans of the past, present and future react to home opener

Special teams would also get on the board as a blocked punt would result in the Badgers taking it in for the score. Wisconsin would score 17 in the first quarter and that was enough to put it away.

The Badgers take this win and will return home on Sept. 19 against Eastern Michigan before going on the road to face Penn State to open Big 10 play.

