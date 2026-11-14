Badgers fall to Maryland on the road 24-21

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Badgers lose to Maryland 24-21 on the road to now sit at 6-4 for the season.

The Terrapins scored 10 points in the final two minutes of the game, including a 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds left.

Final. https://t.co/XKrBKOSd3B — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 14, 2026

Wisconsin also committed three turnovers.

Linebacker Cooper Catalano secured tackle number 100 of the season. He is the first Badger to reach 100 tackles since Hunter Wohler in 2023.

The Badgers will wrap up their time on the road against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 21. An early kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Wisconsin will then have its final regular-season game against Minnesota on Friday, Nov. 27.