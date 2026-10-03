MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers return home to Camp Randall Stadium after their big win against Penn State.

A special home conference opener for Wisconsin as it's homecoming. Legendary Badgers of the past were honored throughout the game, and the Badgers also honored them with some quick scoring.

Watch Shahji Adam's report in the video player below:

Badgers beat Michigan State 31-3 for homecoming

By halftime, the Badgers led 17 -3. Colton Joseph would throw three touchdowns and run one in to win 31-3.

"For us, one of our first kind of real complimentary wholesome full football games that we've played in a long time," head coach Luke Fickell said.

"As great of a win as last week was. It does you no good if you don't continue to build on it," Tight end Jacob Harris said. "We got to continue to stack weeks and get better every week, no matter what the result is."

Both of Jacob Harris' touchdowns in the first half were something to see! #collegefootball #Badgers pic.twitter.com/pTKQYBfOns — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) October 3, 2026

This is Wisconsin's first four-game win streak in five years. After that opener loss to Notre Dame, the Badgers continue to build up.

"We haven't had that, and we haven't been that over the past few years ... this is what we hope to be able to continue to see. Did we really know it? I mean, again, there was a lot more pieces that we felt like after spring football and as we went into fall that we felt like we had, but there's just so much new," Fickell said.

The Badgers are now 4-1. With the bye week now here, Wisconsin looks to clean some things up in a much-needed break.

"We'll continue to work; we'll continue to make sure our guys understand that. You know this has got to be used in the right way, but a part of that is to have a little bit of a break," Fickell added.

"This week was a one-game season, and we had a bye week coming up, so put everything on the line for this week. Win this week, and then move on to the next. Take the bye week to get our bodies back and take some extra time to get after," offensive lineman Colin Cubberly said.

The Badgers get some rest with their bye week before heading on the road on October 17 against UCLA.