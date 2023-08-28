Badgers anxious for Saturday's season opener against Buffalo

MADISON, Wis. — One guarantee? Wisconsin will still run the ball. But to Braelon Allen, the numbers remain a great mystery.

"Obviously a whole new offense, you don’t know what to expect,” Allen says. “Obviously last year, I played in a similar offense the year before so you could aim for similar numbers. This year it’s a different thing"

One experienced player who should have a bigger role is outside linebacker and Catholic Memorial product C.J. Goetz, who is grateful for his time under long-time Crusaders coach, Bill Young.

"Playing for Coach Young is awesome. The stuff that he does and the way he does it is like a college coach, so I feel like the preparation at Catholic Memorial carried over to me here," Goetz says.

But despite the Badgers' changes, Wisconsin is getting respect and could have a trio of games right here on TMJ4, which Luke Fickell isn't fully aware of.

"I don't know that I knew that," Fickell says. "I do know this. At the Big Ten media day, we had to make three of four more stops because of all the different broadcasting crews that needed to do their interviews as well. All in all, it’s the same as when people ask about different game times and that type of thing. It’s great for our program, it’s great for our kids."

The Badgers play host to Buffalo this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

