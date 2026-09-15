Attorneys file motion to seal evidence in Josh Jacobs case, report says

Attorneys for the ex-girlfriend of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs have filed a motion to seal evidence in his criminal case, according to a report.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted out Tuesday that the motion would seal all evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case, which would make it more challenging for any video to be released.

Watch below: Coverage from Josh Jacobs pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs pleads no contest to 2 misdemeanor charges

In a statement obtained by Fowler, the attorneys said in part, “the motion is consistent with our client’s desire to protect her privacy, particularly in light of Mr. Jacobs taking responsibility for his actions in the criminal proceeding. We have no further comment at this time.”

Last week, Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May altercation with his girlfriend during which she said he threw her to the ground.

Watch below: Packers fans react after Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner exempt list

Packers fans react after Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner exempt list

Jacobs must pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs for the battery charge. Under an agreement with prosecutors, the criminal damage charge can be dismissed in a year if he fulfills terms that include staying out of trouble, avoiding the victim in this case, submitting to supervision, completing counseling and paying restitution to the victim.

He will remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and the NFL said it was still reviewing the case. While he is on the list, he cannot play or practice.

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